First lady Meets Traditional Rulers in Ogun

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has assured traditional rulers in Ogun State of her willingness to listen to their thoughts and royal counsels towards building a nation that is prosperous.

She gave the assurance in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital during a meeting with the four paramount rulers in state.

The meeting was held in the state governor’s office, OkeMosan, ahead of the flag off of the Renewed Hope Initiative Women Agricultural Support Program for women farmers in the South west

Appreciating the traditional rulers for their support to the Bola Tinubu administration, the First Lady says the target is to build a nation that is conducive for all

The Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi who spoke on behalf of the monarchs applauded her interventions, adding that her home state is proud of her antecedents and contributions to national development

