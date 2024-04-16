Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
News

First lady Meets Traditional Rulers in Ogun

April 16, 2024
1,341 1 minute read

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has assured traditional rulers in Ogun State of her willingness to listen to their thoughts and royal counsels towards building a nation that is prosperous.

She gave the assurance in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital during a meeting with the four paramount rulers in state.

The meeting was held in the state governor’s office, OkeMosan, ahead of the flag off of the Renewed Hope Initiative Women Agricultural Support Program for women farmers in the South west

Related Articles

Appreciating the traditional rulers for their support to the Bola Tinubu administration, the First Lady says the target is to build a nation that is conducive for all

The Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi who spoke on behalf of the monarchs applauded her interventions, adding that her home state is proud of her antecedents and contributions to national development

April 16, 2024
1,341 1 minute read

Related Articles

Eid: Tuggar Tasks Muslims to Remain Resilient, Pray for Peace

April 10, 2024

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Urges Sustenance of the Lessons of Ramadan

April 10, 2024

Kogi Govt Signs Contracts for Erosion Control in Etahi, Omigbo, Ankpa Erosion Sites

April 9, 2024

KWIBUKA 30: Commemorative Message on the 30th Anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide

April 8, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »