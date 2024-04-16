Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

ECOWAS Sends A Fact-finding Mission To Togo

April 16, 2024
The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray has approved the
deployment of a Fact-Finding Mission to Togo ahead of the legislative and regional elections scheduled for 29 April 2024.

A statement by the regional bloc says, the Fact-Finding Mission will undertake a pre-electoral assessment in accordance with Community texts and will not engage in any other process.

The ECOWAS Commission says, this follows the decision of the Authority of Heads of State and Government authorising pre-electoral missions to Member States in organising elections.

The mission is led by Maman Sambo Sidikou, former Representative of the African Union in Mali and the Sahel. Also, the Mission is expected to meet the main stakeholders in the electoral process during its stay in Togo from 15th to 20th April.

The statement adds that the Mission will submit its report and recommendations to the President of the ECOWAS
Commission for appropriate decisions and action, including the deployment of an Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the legislative and regional elections.

April 16, 2024
