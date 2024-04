President Bola Tinubu is back in Abuja, the nation’s capital after a week long Eid-El-Fitr break in Lagos.

On arrival in Abuja, President Tinubu was received by a delegation, which included his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

During his stay in his home state, the President received several dignitaries on Sallah homage, including states governors and members of the national assembly.

Share this: Facebook

X