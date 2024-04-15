Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

TCN Attributes Partial Grid Disturbance To Fire Incident

April 15, 2024
The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN says it has fully restored the national grid following a fire incident at the Afam power generating station, which caused a partial disturbance of the grid.

In a statement, TCN states that in the early hours of today, a fire erupted at the Afam five 330kV bus bar coupler, leading to the tripping of units at Afam three and Afam six.

This resulted in a sudden loss of generation, destabilizing the grid and causing a partial collapse.

During the incident, the Ibom Power plant was isolated from the grid and was supplying parts of the Port Harcourt Region, thereby minimizing the effect of the system disturbance.

TCN confirms that the affected section of the grid has been fully restored and stabilized.

TCN reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the resilience and reliability of the national grid and pledges to continue investing in measures aimed at strengthening the grid infrastructure.

