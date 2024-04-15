Murder: Army to Investigate Personnel Allegedly involved

The Nigerian Army says, it will investigate the alleged unprofessional conduct of some of its personnel that led to the death of a hotel manager in Umuahia, Abia State

In a statement the Director Army Public Relations Major General Onyema Nwachukwu affirms that, the Army has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident to ascertain the facts and bring to book, anyone found culpable.

The Nigerian Army extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased Manager Mr Achimugu James Etubi and the Nigerian Air Force Officer Cadet Emmanuel Chidiebere Onyemereche and assures the public that justice will be served.

