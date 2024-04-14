Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

FRSC is Not Recruiting, Disregard Viral Fake Publications on Ongoing Recruitment Exercise

April 14, 2024
The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a publication by online platforms misinforming the public about an ongoing recruitment of personnel into the services of the Corps.

This medium is to let the public know that the Corps is presently not recruiting neither is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu wishes to admonish applicants seeking to join the services of the Corps, as well as the general public to disregard the fake and misleading publications.

The public is by this publication warned to desist from any form of engagement with the purported scammers and purveyors of that misinformation as the Corps will not be liable should anyone fall victim.
Jonas Agwu, mni

April 14, 2024
