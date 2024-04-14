10 Years of Chibok Girls U.S Supports Nigeria

The United States Government pledges to support Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, as the country marks 10 years of the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State North-East, by terrorists.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the U.S. Embassy, Aishah Gambari, in Abuja.

Gambari says the U.S. would also support Nigeria’s terrorism survivors and their families, saying that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on a foundation of shared values and common goals.

She says the United States wll continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to combat terrorism, and to hold perpetrators of terrorist attacks accountable, as well as guarantee citizens’ safety and well-being.

On the 14th of 2014, Boko Haram terrorists stormed Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno at night, and abducted no fewer than 276 girls.

The girls were preparing for that year’s Senior West African School Certificate Examination.

A decade since then, while some of them were found, about 89

others have yet to return.

