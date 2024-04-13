Speaker Abbas Mourns Ogbonnaya Onu

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas commiserates with the Onu family as well as the governments of Ebonyi and Abia States over the passing of former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Ogbonnaya Onu.

In a condolence message, Speaker Abbas describes the late Onu as a brilliant scholar, excellent engineer and disciplined politician whose passion for democracy and good governance was immeasurable.

While praying to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, the Speaker urges the Onu family and associates to take solace in the legacies of the late elder statesman.

