Arase Receives Garki Bar Delegation Says Commission Staff Will Henceforth Join Them In Prison Visitation

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police, today Friday, April 12th 2024, received a delegation from the Nigeria Bar Association, Garki branch, led by its Chairman, Bar. Obioma Ezenwobodo.

The delegation was in the Commission to fratanize with the Chairman and Management Staff of the Commission and to invite the Chairman and Staff of the Legal Department to the Annual Conference of the Garki Bar.

Bar. Ezenwobodo said the Garki Bar was created in 2022 and has already attracted 1500 members.

He noted that the branch has remained the most progressive in the Federal Capital Territory and populated by young and dynamic lawyers.

He observed that the Commission as the Police of the Police plays a great role in the Justice system, adding ” our work will be half done if we are able to build a synergy between the Garki Bar and the Commission.

He regretted the recurring cases of Police Officers locking up lawyers on official duties and solicited the protection of Lawyers by the Commission (as the employers of the police) in their day to day work so that they can as well protect the weak and vulnerable in the society.

Bar. Ezenwobodo announced that Garki branch would soon start prison visitations to give legal assistance to the needy.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Arase welcomed the decision of the Branch to visit the Prisons and disclosed that staff of the Commission will be released to accompany them on such visits.

Dr. Arase spoke against pre-trial detention and assured the visiting Bar that the Commission will quickly Intervene in cases where Police have not followed due process in arrests and detentions.

He also promised that the Commission will participate in its Bar Conference. He told the Visitors that the Commission has put in place customised training programmes for Staff lawyers and have paid in full their Bar annual dues. He said he will continue to encourage the Commission’s lawyers to give their best to the service.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

