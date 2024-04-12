Tinubu Congratulates APC Felix Morka on Birthday

President Bola Tinubu congratulates the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Felix Morka, on his birthday.

Mr. Morka is a human rights lawyer, urban development specialist, and founder, Social and Economic Rights Action Center.

The President joins the APC leadership, members, family, and friends to celebrate a cultivated and audacious voice of the governing party.

The President commends Mr. Morka for the brilliance and poise he brings to critical issues, while wishing him renewed verve in his service to the party and the nation.

The President prays to God Almighty to grant the APC spokesperson many more years in good health.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 12, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X

