FEC Mourns Ogbonnaya Onu

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), mourns the death of the former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, aged, 72.

Dr. Ogbonnaya was appointed Minister of Science and Technology during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari where he made giant and unprecedented strides in revolutionising the Ministry into a scientific and technological hub of Africa by promoting innovations and invention for nation building.

SGF described the late former Minister as detribalised Nigerian and a statesman who believed in the unity of Nigeria which saw the abolition of the State-of-Origin Syndrome as exemplified by the appointment of non-indigenes into key positions of responsibilities during his administration as the first civilian Governor of Abia State.

Sen. Akume described the late Dr. Ogbonnaya as an epitome of a thorough-bred politician with impeccable integrity whose unflinching support and loyalty contributed immensely to the evolution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and also a quintessential philomath whose indelible footmarks in the academia , especially in the engineering world will remain evergreen.

SGF commiserates with the Government and people of Ebonyi State, his immediate family and prays to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose.

Segun Imohiosen

Director, Information & Public Relations

for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation

