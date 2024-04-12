Dr Ogbonnaya Onu: My Deepest Condolences

It is with profound sadness that I write to express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, a true statesman and accomplished Nigerian leader.

Dr. Onu’s impact on our nation’s political landscape is immeasurable. As the first civilian governor of Abia State, he laid a strong foundation for good governance and democratic principles. His legacies in Abia State will forever be remembered.



As the Minister of Science and Technology, his dedication to nation-building was evident in his focus on fostering scientific advancements and technological innovation in our great nation, especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Beyond his political achievements, Dr. Onu was a man of integrity, wisdom, and unwavering principles. He was a true patriot who dedicated his life to the progress and development of our great nation. His contributions to Nigeria’s development will be forever remembered by the nation.



I extend my deepest sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time. May the memories of Dr. Onu’s remarkable life and the impact he had on countless lives serve as a source of comfort and strength.

As we join you in mourning the loss of this great Nigerian, be rest assured that his legacies will continue to inspire generations of leaders to come.

May the Almighty accept and grant his soul peaceful rest, and may He grant you and all his friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON

Vice President,

Federal Rep

