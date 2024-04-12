Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Press Release

Buhari Mourns Ogbonnaya Onu

April 12, 2024
Former President Muhammadu Buhari joins family members of the deceased and the entire nation in mourning the demise of a notable politician, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the first civilian governor of Abia state and former minister of Science, Technology and Innovation under his administration.
In his reaction to the news of the death of the former chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, a party that once fielded him as a presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari said the nation had lost “one of its most outstanding scientific minds and intellectuals. He was an intellectual giant. My heart goes out to his family, the government and people of Abia State and the country at large. May his soul rest in peace.”

Garba Shehu.

April 12, 2024
