Wife of VP Hosts Borno Women

Wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Nana Kashim Shettima has urged women of Borno State to support President Bola Tinubu as he initiates gender-friendly policies.

She made the call in Maiduguri, Borno State, when she hosted the women to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Fitr.

Nana Shettima urged women in the State to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu Government with focus on empowering women to start and grow their businesses and access financial services.

Wife of Borno State Governor, Dr Falmata Zulum, thanked the wife of the Vice President for hosting them as she pledged more support for the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Share this: Facebook

X

