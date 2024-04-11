Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
Religion

Wife of VP Hosts Borno Women

April 11, 2024
83 Less than a minute

Wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Nana Kashim Shettima has urged women of Borno State to support President Bola Tinubu as he initiates gender-friendly policies.

She made the call in Maiduguri, Borno State, when she hosted the women to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Fitr.

Nana Shettima urged women in the State to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu Government with focus on empowering women to start and grow their businesses and access financial services.

Related Articles

Wife of Borno State Governor, Dr Falmata Zulum, thanked the wife of the Vice President for hosting them as she pledged more support for the government of President Bola Tinubu.

April 11, 2024
83 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Minister Calls on Parent to instil Moral Values in Children

March 26, 2024

NAHCON Release New Developments On 2024 Hajj

March 25, 2024

Sultan Applauds President Tinubu over Border Reopening

March 17, 2024

President Tinubu Appoints Executive Secretary Of National Commission For Almajiri Education And Aide On Chieftaincy Matters

March 19, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »