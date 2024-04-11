NAFDAC Recalls Toxic Cough Syrup.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has recalled Benylin Paediatrics Syrup manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, following recent toxicity findings in the laboratory on the product.

The agency which disclosed this on its website said laboratory analysis conducted on the product showed that it contained an unacceptably high level of Diethylene glycol and was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animal and it has directed the marketing authorisation holder of Benylin Paediatric syrup (Johnson and Johnson company, West Africa) to initiate the recall of the batch and the notice will also be uploaded to the WHO Global Surveillance and Monitoring System.

The details of the product showed that the product is manufactured by Johnson & Johnson in Cape Town, South Africa with batch number 329304, the product was manufactured in May 2021, and it is to expire this month, April 2024.

NAFDAC, however, implored importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of substandard (contaminated) regulated products while calling on all Nigerians to obtain any medical products from authorised/licensed suppliers.

The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

