NAF Eliminates Terrorists At Zurmi, Gusau And Maradun Lgas In Zamfara State

The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji has destroyed several terrorist structures leading to the elimination of the terrorists.

A statement by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet indicates the air strikes which led to this victory on 10 April 2024, followed carefully conducted observation missions over the Camps of terrorist kingpins, Abdullahi Nasanda in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) and Mallam Tukur’s camp in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State.

Air strikes were also extended to Kani kawa in Maradun town, under Maradun LGA of Zamfara State where terrorist enclaves and equipment were attacked and destroyed.

Share this: Facebook

X

