Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
Security

NAF Eliminates Terrorists At Zurmi, Gusau And Maradun Lgas In Zamfara State

April 11, 2024
90 Less than a minute
Operation Thunder Strike destroy Terrorist gathering in Bama

The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji has destroyed several terrorist structures leading to the elimination of the terrorists.

A statement by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet indicates the air strikes which led to this victory on 10 April 2024, followed carefully conducted observation missions over the Camps of terrorist kingpins, Abdullahi Nasanda in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) and Mallam Tukur’s camp in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State.

Air strikes were also extended to Kani kawa in Maradun town, under Maradun LGA of Zamfara State where terrorist enclaves and equipment were attacked and destroyed.

Related Articles

April 11, 2024
90 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Police Administration: IGP Commited to Inclusivity , Diversity

March 18, 2024

Condolence Message to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Nigerian Army

March 18, 2024

Defence Ministers on Killing of Military Personnel

March 18, 2024

Troops Eliminate Terrorists In Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau.

March 17, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »