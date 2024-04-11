Musawa Preaches Love at Eid-Al-Fitr

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa extends warm greetings and best wishes to all Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.
In a statement by the SA media and Publicity Nneka Ikem Anibeze Musawa in her Eid Al-Fitr message says the period is a time to unite in prayers and share the blessing of Allah.
She encourages Muslims to remember the poor in the community, share love, and embrace peace during the festive period.