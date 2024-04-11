Musawa Preaches Love at Eid-Al-Fitr

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa extends warm greetings and best wishes to all Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement by the SA media and Publicity Nneka Ikem Anibeze Musawa in her Eid Al-Fitr message says the period is a time to unite in prayers and share the blessing of Allah.

She encourages Muslims to remember the poor in the community, share love, and embrace peace during the festive period.

Share this: Facebook

X

