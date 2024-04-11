2024 UTME Notification Slip Ready For Printing

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB says the 2024 UTME Notification Slip, which shows candidates the date, venue and time of their examination, is ready for printing.

A statement by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs, Fabian Benjamin urges All candidates, who have registered for the 2024 UTME scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April, 2024, to print their Notification Slips before the the date of the examination, to enable them know the date, venue and time of their respective examinations as well as some other vital information regarding the examination.

To print the slip, candidates are to visit the JAMB website: www.jamb.gov.ng; click on “2024 UTME Slip Printing”,

input their registration number, then click on print. The slip can be printed anywhere provided there is an internet-enabled computer.

Candidates are however advised to print on or before Friday, 19th April, 2024, so as to locate the venue of their centre to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date.

The 2024 UTME is scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th and end on Monday, 29th April, 2024.

