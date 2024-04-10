Tinubu Celebrates Oba Elegushi on Birthday

President Bola Tinubu warmly congratulates Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III) on the occasion of his birthday.

The President joins members of the Elegushi family, friends, well-wishers, and the people of Ikate kingdom in wishing Kabiyesi more years of good health on the throne and purposeful leadership to his people.

The President commends Oba Elegushi for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his people since his coronation in 2010, and for building constructive relationships across the country that have helped to create a formidable network of support for government programmes and initiatives.

The President prays for God’s unceasing guidance and protection on the Royal Father as he further advances his services to his community and the nation.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 10, 2024

