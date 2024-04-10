Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
MediaPress Release

Tinubu Celebrates Oba Elegushi on Birthday

April 10, 2024
2 1 minute read

President Bola Tinubu warmly congratulates Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III) on the occasion of his birthday.

The President joins members of the Elegushi family, friends, well-wishers, and the people of Ikate kingdom in wishing Kabiyesi more years of good health on the throne and purposeful leadership to his people.

The President commends Oba Elegushi for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his people since his coronation in 2010, and for building constructive relationships across the country that have helped to create a formidable network of support for government programmes and initiatives.

Related Articles

The President prays for God’s unceasing guidance and protection on the Royal Father as he further advances his services to his community and the nation.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 10, 2024

April 10, 2024
2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tinubu Joins the Christian Faithful to Commemorate Easter; Calls for Unity and Compassion

March 29, 2024

President Tinubu Establishes Comprehensive Economic Coordination and Planning System

March 27, 2024

HoCSF Reiterates Commitment To Innovation Drive In Public Service

March 27, 2024

Our National Identity Must Transcend Religion, Ethnicity – Minister

March 26, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »