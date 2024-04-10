Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
DomesticNewsPress ReleaseReligion

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Urges Sustenance of the Lessons of Ramadan

April 10, 2024
30 1 minute read

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has rejoiced with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria on the occasion of completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

She enjoined Muslims to sustain the good deeds exhibited during the Holy Month.

According to her, Ramadan is a period of reformation and the teachings of how to live a selfless and godly life.

Related Articles

“The lessons learnt during the one month of fasting should not be eroded on the altar of celebration. We should be modest in our celebration and continue to extend love to others. Our kindness to one another and service to humanity should extend beyond the month of Ramadan. Let us sustain those virtues of self-purification, sacrifice, self-discipline, and being compassionate to fellow Nigerians.”

“Our priority as a people should include praying for our nation”.

She commended the women folks for their sacrifice of preparing meals for the family and generally taking care of the home front during the holy month of Ramadan, saying their sacrifices will be rewarded by Almighty Allah.

The First Lady charged the youth to shun negative acts, channel their energies positively and join hands with the government towards achieving a greater nation.

SIGNED

SSA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

9th April 2024

April 10, 2024
30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Military on Streamlining Efforts in Countering Threats

April 7, 2024

Tinubu to Observe EID- EL FITR in Lagos

April 7, 2024

PDP Constitutes Ondo Gov. Ward Congress Commitee

April 7, 2024

NTIC Awards 28 Maths Competition Winners With Scholarships, Cash Prizes

April 6, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »