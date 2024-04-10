Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

First Lady Congratulates Super Falcons

April 10, 2024
The First Lady of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu congratulates the Super Falcons for securing the ticket for the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France.

Nigeria beat South Africa Bayana Bayana 1-0 on aggregate to reach the Summer Olympics after a 16 year long wait.

“Ending a 16-year Olympic jinx is no small feat, and your perseverance and commitment have truly paid off. Your hard work, resilience, and team spirit have brought glory to Nigeria and inspired countless young girls across the country to pursue their dreams fearlessly.” The First Lady said.

“I am so proud of all your achievements. Your journey doesn’t end here; it’s just the beginning of an even greater adventure. Make Nigeria proud, Super Falcons! Bring home the gold!” She added.

April 10, 2024
