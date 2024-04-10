Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

FEC Wishes Nigerians a Happy Eid-il-Fitr.

April 10, 2024
The Federal Executive Council (FEC), fecilitates with the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the 2024 Ramadan fast.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON on behalf of FEC urged the Muslim faithful to continue to reflect on the lessons of the fast which include love, sacrifice, endurance, obedience and compassion.

Sen. George Akume urged Nigerians to be optimistic in their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and to continue to promote national unity, peaceful co-existence for stability, development and growth of the nation.

April 10, 2024
