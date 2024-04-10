Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Eid: Tuggar Tasks Muslims to Remain Resilient, Pray for Peace

April 10, 2024
The Minsiter of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has tasked the Muslim Ummah all over the world to remain resilient, in the face of global challenges. He made the statement in his Eid message to Muslims.

He said amidst the Eid celebrations, adherents of the Islamic faith should reflect on the sacrifices and lessons of the concluded month of Ramadan for guidance.

He enjoined the Muslim Ummah to pray for the country and the success of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to bequeath dividends of governance to the entirety of the Nigerian nation.

He further added that adherents should pray for lasting peace in the country and regions plagued by strife and wars across the world.

Alkasim Abdulkadir
Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

April 10, 2024
