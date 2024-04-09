Kogi Govt Signs Contracts for Erosion Control in Etahi, Omigbo, Ankpa Erosion Sites

.

In a bid to combat ecological problems in Kogi State, the Governor of the Confluence State, His Excellency, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo has signed contracts with two reputable construction firms in the total sum of N29, 929,447,352.15 billion for the commencement of civil works at Etahi, Omigbo and Ankpa Erosion Sites across the three Senatorial Districts of Kogi State. A breakdown of the Contract shows that the Contract sum for Etahi Gully Site in Okene LGA stands at N10,664,612,410.46 while that of Omigbo in Kabba Bunu LGA is N9, 866,807,044.00 and the Contract sum for Olubo-Ojo Gully Site in Ankpa LGA stands at N9, 397,037,897.69 only.

While signing the contracts for the commencement of civil works, the Governor charged the contractors to execute the jobs with utmost sense of responsibility and with the seriousness it deserves, as this is aimed at addressing the menace of gully erosion and its attendant effects in the affected communities.

Gov. Ododo, who was represented by Engr. Joseph Oluwasegun Stephen, Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, called for all hands to be on deck to ensure that the Project is executed to specification for the benefit of the communities of intervention; urging the people in the areas covered by the contract to own the Projects and safeguard it.

According to the Governor, “It is on record that the communities of these various erosion sites have suffered greatly from the devastating effects of gully erosion, which has led to monumental loss of lives and property . Therefore, it is hoped that the program today, and the subsequent commencement of the civil works at these erosion sites will eventually bring great relief to the people“, the Governor said.

He also stated that the Project is funded by the Kogi State Government in partnership with the World Bank ACReSAL Project.

Governor Ododo further urged the contractors to deploy all relevant resources for the execution of the assignment to ensure quality job delivery that will meet global standards.

The Governor praised the tireless efforts of the State Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Barr. Ladi Ahmed Jatto, OON, and her team for a job well done, culminating into the success of the Project signing for the commencement of work.

Earlier, in her welcome remarks, Barr. Ladi Ahmed Jatto expressed delight on behalf of the State Government for the signing of the contract for the gully reclamation, stabilization and channeling of three sites located at Olubo-Ojo Site in Ankpa LGA, Etahi Site in Okene, and the Omigbo Channelization Site in Kabba LGA.

She described the signing as signposting the even developmental spread of the Administration of Gov. Usman Ododo in the State.

She further explained that the signing of the contract for the erosion control of the three critical sites will address the hardship brought upon the communities, restore destroyed farmlands, government infrastructure, bring about access to markets, hospitals, and schools.

Barr. Ladi, who acknowledged the exceptional leadership style of Gov. Ododo, said his determination to continue with the fight against land degradation and erosion menace in State was quite commendable.

She equally thanked the Governor for continuing with all the viable projects that impact positively on the people of the State, and for the approval of additional counterpart funds which will be used to pay compensation at the 3 sites before the commencement of civil works. She described the Governor’s foresight and unwavering support as second to none.

The Project Coordinator said the process to board Contractors for Civil Works for the gully reclamation, stabilization and channelization, of the 3 sites, began in earnest when the advert for the assignment was placed in the Guardian and Daily Trust Newspapers of June 1, 2023; this she said was followed by the Bid Closing and Bid Opening exercise on July 27, 2023.

” A total of 21 firms successfully submitted their bids. After a rigorous, competitive, evaluation process of the received BIDS, in line with World Bank Guidelines, two firms emerged successful namely: Mothercat Limited (Olubo-Ojo Erosion Site – Ankpa), and LEVANT CONSTRUCTION LIMITED (ETAHI & OMIGBO GULLY SITES).

In their separate goodwill messages, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr. Yayaha M.D Farouk, Hon. Timothy Ojoma, Agriculture, who also double as Co-Chairmen of Kogi ACReSAL State Steering Committee, described the efforts of the present administration in combating erosion and land degradation as unprecedented, and lauded the contract signing as the determination of Gov Ododo’s commitment to fighting the menace of gully erosion in the State.

In their separate remarks, Engr. Joubram Saadeh, Project Manager of Mothercat Limited and Elie Tannous, MD, Levant Construction, who are the contracting companies assured of quality project execution in line with global best practices.

Highlights of the signing were the official presentation of the award documents to the contracting firms by the Governor.

The spread of the projects across the three Senatorial Districts of the State is further demonstration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to fulfill his campaign promise of even development of all the various parts of Kogi State.

Reacting to the development, an indigene of Kabba, Mr Stephen Adebayo told kogistate.gov.ng that the projects will be a “historic step at combating the menace of erosion in Kabba”, saying the Governor has proven beyond doubt, his capacity to move the State forward.

