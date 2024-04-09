Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Eid Fitr:Arise Felicitates Muslims Faithfull

April 9, 2024
As the Muslim faithful conclude the Ramadan fast with celebrations across the globe, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr Solomon Arase prays for God’s divine guidance.

A Statement by the commission notes that Dr Arase also prays for God to grant the nation a new beginning and inculcate in Nigerians the spirit of dedication and commitment to national growth.

Similarly, Dr Arase calls for God’s blessings and protection on this occasion and enjoins both Muslim faithful and other Nigerians to believe in their ability to make the nation work and better for everyone.

