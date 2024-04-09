Eid Fitr: FG Approves 11th April 2024 as an Additional Public Holiday

The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, while congratulating the muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.

Signed:

Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

