Press Release

Eid Fitr: FG Approves 11th April 2024 as an Additional Public Holiday

April 9, 2024
The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, while congratulating the muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.

Signed:
Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

April 9, 2024
