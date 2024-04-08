Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Tinubu Greets Aliyu Babatunde at 80

April 8, 2024
President Bola Tinubu extends his congratulations to Alhaji Alliyu Babatunde Oduwole, an Ijebu prince, as he marks his 80th birthday.

Alhaji Oduwole, an active citizen and believer in Nigeria’s potential for greatness, has embarked on many lofty advocacies to promote public accountability, peace, and dialogue.

In 2015, he created a plethora of fora to discuss ‘Project Nigeria’; held citizen-engagement meetings, and submitted a memorandum on constitutional amendments to the National Assembly in 2022.

In 2018, he founded the United Muslim Community Care Foundation to feed indigent Nigerians of all religious persuasions. The foundation has been feeding many families during this Ramadan and providing them with some stipends.

As Alhaji Oduwole marks this milestone birthday, the President wishes him good health and renewed vigour in his service to humanity.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 7, 2024

