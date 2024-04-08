Tinubu Congratulates Ayodele on Birthday

Less than a minute

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Mr. Ayodele Olawande, the Minister of State for Youth Development, on his birthday, today, April 8, 2024.

Mr. Olawande is a youth and good governance advocate with a portfolio of accomplishments to boot.

The President commends the Minister for his fidelity to service, zest for excellence, and dedication to advancing salient matters affecting Nigeria’s vibrant and treasured demography, the youth.

President Tinubu wishes Mr. Olawande renewed strength and success in his service to the nation.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 8, 2024

