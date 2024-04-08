Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
News

Tinubu Congratulates Ayodele on Birthday

April 8, 2024
207 Less than a minute

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Mr. Ayodele Olawande, the Minister of State for Youth Development, on his birthday, today, April 8, 2024.

Mr. Olawande is a youth and good governance advocate with a portfolio of accomplishments to boot.

Related Articles

The President commends the Minister for his fidelity to service, zest for excellence, and dedication to advancing salient matters affecting Nigeria’s vibrant and treasured demography, the youth.

President Tinubu wishes Mr. Olawande renewed strength and success in his service to the nation.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 8, 2024

April 8, 2024
207 Less than a minute

Related Articles

House of Representatives Express Stands on Students Loan

April 5, 2024

Stakeholders Advocate More Gender Response in Security Sector Legislation  

April 5, 2024

NPF Denies Reports of Alleged Certificate Forgery by Ondo Governor

April 5, 2024

NYSC & JAMB to Strengthening Partnership for Credible Mobilisation Process

April 6, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »