Omobayo Replaces Impeached Shaibu as Edo Deputy Governor

Less than a minute

126 Less than a minute

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, has picked Omobayo Godwin as his deputy, hours after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu.

The 38-year-old Omobayo was sworn in as the New Deputy Governor at the Edo government house in Benin City, the state capital.

Born on July 19, 1986, Omobayo hails from Akoko Edo LGA of the state.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical electronics, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The Edo house of assembly impeached Shaibu on Monday.

His impeachment followed the adoption of the report of a seven-man investigative panel.

The panel was set up by Daniel Okungbowa, chief judge of Edo, and was headed by S. A. Omonuwa, a retired justice.

Share this: Facebook

X

