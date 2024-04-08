KWIBUKA 30: Commemorative Message on the 30th Anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide

Kwibuka 30, marks the solemn commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide, a tragic chapter in human history that shook the conscience of the world. As we reflect on this dark period, Nigeria stands in solidarity with the people of Rwanda and all those affected by the horrific tragedy.

The Rwandan Genocide stands as a stark reminder of the consequences of intolerance, hate, and division. It serves as a testament to the immense suffering inflicted upon innocent lives and the devastating impact of violence and conflict on our communities.

Nigeria reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principles of peace, reconciliation, and the promotion of human rights. We commend the resilience and courage of the Rwandan people in their journey towards healing and rebuilding their nation. Their commitment to unity, forgiveness, and reconciliation serves as a beacon of hope for all nations grappling with the scars of past atrocities.

As we honour the memory of the victims and survivors of the Rwandan Genocide, let us collectively renew our efforts to prevent such atrocities from occurring ever again. Let us strive to build societies founded on the principles of tolerance, inclusivity, and mutual respect, where the dignity and rights of individuals are upheld and protected.

On this solemn occasion, Nigeria reiterates its support for the pursuit of justice, accountability, and reconciliation in Rwanda and worldwide. May the memory of the Rwandan Genocide catalyze our collective commitment to building a more peaceful and just world for future generations.

Signed,

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (OON)

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Nigeria

Share this: Facebook

X

