FG Begins Grain Distribution in Sokoto

April 8, 2024
With the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for release of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains to vulnerable Nigerians from the National Strategic Grain Reserve, the Honorable Minister of Information and National orientation, Mohammed Idris joined the Governor of Sokoto State, H.E. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, and his colleagues, the Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the Minister of State, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi to flag-off the distribution.

The distribution is being supported by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), with the active involvement of our security agencies to ensure transparency.

The Minister assured that every State in the country will benefit from the distribution, and he promised to deliver regular updates and information on the distribution.

