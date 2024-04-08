Eid Fitr: Sultan Felicitates with Muslim Ummah

NSCIA/HQ/PRS/063 Date: 28th Ramadan 14

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates the Nigerian Muslim ‘Ummah and the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of the 1445 A.H. ‘Idul Fitr. We beseech Allah to grant everyone the opportunity to witness many more of it in good health and divine guidance.

In the spirit of Ramadan, Muslims are reminded that Zakatul Fitr is a compulsory food levy imposed on privileged Muslims, to be given to the less privileged in the society. The Council, therefore, appeals to all concerned to ensure that they do not only comply but also do so in good time. The stipulated practice is to give out the prescribed measurement to beneficiaries in the last two days of Ramadan but before the ‘Id prayer.

Moreover, consequent upon the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1445 A.H. immediately after sunset on Monday, 29th Ramadan 1445 A.H. which is equivalent to 8th April 2024.

It must be noted that, according to scientific calculations, the expected time for the Shawwal moon conjunction in Nigeria is Monday 8th April 2024 at 07:21 p.m. That notwithstanding, as Islamic tradition stipulates, Muslims are enjoined to search for the crescent of Shawwal on the 29th of Ramadan.

If Muslims sight the crescent in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare Tuesday, 9th April 2024 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr. However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Wednesday, 10th April 2024, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

In addition to the established traditional and Islamic leaders in each locality, the following members of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC) can be contacted to report any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1445 AH:

S/N NAME PHONE NO. EMAIL ADDRESS

1 Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi 08036121311 Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com

2 Sheikh Karibullah Kabara 08035537382 malamkabara@yahoo.com

3 Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory 08023126335 habibelilory@ymail.com

4 Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni 08033574431 oseni@unilorin.edu.ng

wazzioseni@gmail.com

5 Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin 08033140010 simwaljibril@yahoo.com

6 Sheikh Salihu Yakub 07032558231 Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com

7 Mal. Jafar Abubakar 08020878075 Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com

8 Alh. Abdullahi Umar

(Wazirin Gwandu) 08037020607 waziringwandu@yahoo.com

9 Prof. J. M. Kaura 08067050641 Jmkaura56@yahoo.com

10 Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar 08036509363 Baumar277@gmail.com

11 Ustaz Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen 08035740333 muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com

12 Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke 08035050804 jentleasad@yahoo.com

13 Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje 08028327463 gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk

14 Gafar M. Kuforiji 08033545208 kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com

15 Prof. Usman El-Nafaty 08062870892 elnafaty@gmail.com

16 Mal. Salihu B. Zubairu 08038522693 zubairusalisu@yahoo.com

17 Imam Manu Muhammad 08036999841 limaminmisau@gmail.com

18 Qadee Ahmad Bobboy 08035914285 adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com

19 Ustaz Nurudeen Asunogie 08033533012 hamdallah1999@yahoo.com

20 Sheikh Bala Lau 08037008805 balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com

21 Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir 08065687545 ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com

22 Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad 08023141752 aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk

23 Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen 08055322087 crescentgroup2000@gmail.com

24 Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu (Wazirin Sokoto) 08037157100 sultanofsokoto@yaho.co.uk

25 Sheikh Lukman Imam Abdullahi 08052242252 abuyatamaa@gmail.com

26 Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi 08033139153 ssgummi@gmail.com

27 Alh. AbdulBariu Kareem 09096369117 Donbru11@yahoo.com

28 Prof. Kamil K. Oloso 08023098661 kkoloso@yahoo.com

29 Malam Usman Mahmud 08034540120 turjajawaizu@gmail.com

30 Malam Yahaya Boyi

(Sarkin Malamai Sokoto) 08030413634 sultanofsokoto@yahoo.co.uk

31 Ustaz Mukail Abdurraheem 08099370109 mikailabdurraheem@gmail.com

32 Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim 08027091623 Nurudeen.a.o.ibrahim@gmail.com

The Council encourages all Muslims to pray fervently to the Almighty Allah, especially during the concluding part of Ramadan, for peace, security and development in Nigeria.

While wishing us all happy ‘Idul Fitr, the Council enjoins Muslims all over the country to look out for the announcement to be made by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the night of Monday, 8th of April 2024.

‘Id Mubarak in advance!

Signed.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, CON, FNAL

Secretary-General

