Eid El Fitr: Biu Directs Operatives to Effectively Cover 51 Critical Corridors

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has directed the over 28,000 Corps’ Operatives (Regular and Special Marshals) to effectively cover 51 Corridors during the Eid-El Fitr special Patrol which is expected to commence from 08 to 13 April, 2024.

This directive is in view of the envisioned increase in vehicular movement and the need to make the highways safe by eliminating all variables that propel road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries on the nation’s highways.

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal also congratulated the Muslim ummah and wished them a blissful, peaceful and safe driving experience as they transit across the nation to celebrate with loved ones.

He called on the motoring public to adhere to the lessons of Ramadan and the teachings of the Prophet by imbibing patience, avoiding recklessness, ensuring that they drive within specified legal speed limit on all roads, as well as desist from overloading of vehicles and use of trailers to convey passengers.

Among the corridors to be covered by the operatives are: 1Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, Bauchi-Alkaleri-Kaltungo, Kaduna-Kachia-Kwoi-Manchok, Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji-Lokoja, Lekki-Epe-Ijebu Ode amongst others.

Dauda Biu appreciated the motoring public for their cooperation in making the roads safe during the 2024 Easter outing. To achieve a better result during the Sallah celebrations, he directed operatives of the Corps to deploy all professional expertise towards ensuring that there is free flow of traffic, prompt clearing of obstructions and effective enforcement of traffic laws.

According to him, the Corps was able to trend down road traffic crashes, fatalities as well as people injured during the Easter special patrol. As such, the Corps is optimistic that her target of reducing road traffic deaths by 5% and above in 2024 will be achieved. He therefore called on the motoring public to extend the gesture received during the last outing to its operatives at this critical time when there is already an upsurge in vehicular movement.

Expectedly, to keep the momentum high towards the realisation of expected outcome, the Corps Marshal also directed that the Corps focuses on Effective Traffic Control, Wrongful Overtaking, Use of Phone while Driving, Drivers Licence Violation, Lane Discipline, Removal of Rickety vehicles on the road, Driving with Expired/ worn out tyre and without spare tyre etc.

Critical operational equipments have also been deployed to help personnel in the operational front. These operational tools include Radar Guns, Breathalysers to put a check on drunk driving, traffic cones and other operational logistics. More so, the Corps Marshal has equally directed that all Zebras must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported.

In line with the foregoing, the patrol is to run in shifts as follows 0600hrs – 1400hrs, 1400HRS – 2000hrs, 2000hrs – 2200hrs, and Night Rescue teams to be on standby at all operational Commands.

The Corps Marshal therefore advised all motorists to be patient on the road and ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law as the Corps is out to ensure compliance of established traffic laws. He therefore wished all travellers safe trip to their destinations as he felicitates with Muslim faithful across the nation.

Signed:

Jonas Agwu, mni

Assistant Corps Marshal

Corps Pubic Education Officer

FRSC Headquarters, Abuja.

08 April, 2024.

