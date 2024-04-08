Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Edo Assembly Impeaches Philip Shaibu As Deputy Governor

April 8, 2024
The Edo State took a new shape on Monday when the state’s House of Assembly impeached Philip Shaibu as Deputy Governor.

He was impeached during the House’s plenary session in Benin City, the Edo State capital in a move that began months ago following the soured relationship between Obaseki and Shaibu.

Shaibu’s impeachment followed the adoption of the report of a seven-man committee set up by the chief judge of Edo State Justice Daniel Okungbowa to investigate allegations of misconduct against the deputy governor.

During plenary at the assembly complex in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the Majority Leader of the House Charity Aiguobarueghian said the report of the seven-man judicial panel of inquiry presented to the House had two findings and one recommendation.

According to the report, the seven-man judicial panel of inquiry recommended that the deputy governor be impeached on grounds of disclosure of government secrets.

