PDP Constitutes Ondo Gov. Ward Congress Commitee

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has appointed Senator Abba Moro as the Chairman of the Ondo State Ward Congress Electoral Committee to conduct the 3-Man Ad-Hoc Ward Congress for the purpose of electing 3Ad-Hoc Delegates per Ward , one of whom shall be a woman ahead of the Ondo state governorship election.

The party’s national publicity secretary Debo Ologunagba in a statement said the Ward Congress is scheduled to hold at the Ward Secretariat in each of the 203 Wards in the atate on Monday, April 8, 2024.

It named Other members of the Committee to include a former house of representatives member Mr. Tom Zakari, Isaiah Makinde and Chief David Kolawole Vaughan while Nneoma Ndu will serve as Secretary.

The party’s National Working Committee charged all Governorship aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP in Ondo State to be guided accordingly.

