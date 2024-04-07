Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
News

PDP Constitutes Ondo Gov. Ward Congress Commitee

April 7, 2024
58 1 minute read

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has appointed Senator Abba Moro as the Chairman of the Ondo State Ward Congress Electoral Committee to conduct the 3-Man Ad-Hoc Ward Congress for the purpose of electing 3Ad-Hoc Delegates per Ward , one of whom shall be a woman ahead of the Ondo state governorship election.

The party’s national publicity secretary Debo Ologunagba in a statement said the Ward Congress is scheduled to hold at the Ward Secretariat in each of the 203 Wards in the atate on Monday, April 8, 2024.

It named Other members of the Committee to include a former house of representatives member Mr. Tom Zakari, Isaiah Makinde and Chief David Kolawole Vaughan while Nneoma Ndu will serve as Secretary.

Related Articles

The party’s National Working Committee charged all Governorship aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP in Ondo State to be guided accordingly.

April 7, 2024
58 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tinubu Celebrates His Royal Majesty, Awujale Of Ijebuland, On 64th Coronation Anniversary

April 3, 2024

FG Sets Up Taskforce To End Pest Infestations, To Boost Food Security

April 3, 2024

House of Reps on Disability Act

April 2, 2024

NMDPRA Releases Domestic Base Price of Natural Gas for Strategic Sectors

April 2, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »