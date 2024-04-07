NTIC Kano Girls Emerge Victorious in the SUN Coding Geeks Challenge 2024



Nigerian Tulip International College girls have emerged as winners in the recently conducted Skyline University Nigeria’s (SUN) Coding Geeks Challenge 2024.

The two-day activity took place on the SUN campus from January 31 to February 1, 2024.

The NTIC Kano Girls were made up of a team of Fatima Abubakar Gimba, Mutmainah Magaji and Samiat Ayomide Akere who all won gold medals in the competition

The (SUN) Coding Geeks Challenge challenge was initiated to inspire youth to be innovative in line with 21st century skills.

The first stage of the challenge included orienting the students on the importance of coding in webpage development. The student groups were later given tasks for the development of webpages in five categories – Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things (IOT), Social Media, Virtual Reality, and Cyber Security.

The group of winners emerged out of about 165 students from different schools in Kano State. 14 private and public secondary schools participated in the challenge. They used the sublime text editing platform to create innovative ideas that were contested in the competition.

After a rigorous selection process based on outstanding performances, Nigerian Tulip International College (Girls) emerged as the overall winners with 49 points. The Lebanese Consulate International School came in second with 48 points.

