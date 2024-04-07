Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Religion

Moon sighting for Shawwal 1445AH

April 7, 2024
The sultan of sokoto and President General Supreme council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has asked Muslims to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday 8th of April, 2024.
A statement signed by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, chairman Advisory committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate council sokoto, says Monday is 29th of Ramadan 1445 AH and the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal.
The sighting of the new moon should be reported through the following numbers for onward communication to the sultan.

0803 715 7100
0706 741 6900
0806 630 3077
0803 614 9757
0803 596 5322
0809 994 5903.

April 7, 2024
