Moon sighting for Shawwal 1445AH

The sultan of sokoto and President General Supreme council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has asked Muslims to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday 8th of April, 2024.

A statement signed by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, chairman Advisory committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate council sokoto, says Monday is 29th of Ramadan 1445 AH and the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal.

The sighting of the new moon should be reported through the following numbers for onward communication to the sultan.

0803 715 7100

0706 741 6900

0806 630 3077

0803 614 9757

0803 596 5322

0809 994 5903.

Share this: Facebook

X

