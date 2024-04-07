Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Military on Streamlining Efforts in Countering Threats

April 7, 2024
The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja stated this in a message at the Army War College Nigeria Inter-Agency Seminar for Participants of Course 8/2024.

Defence Correspondent Ismail Musa reports that the seminar is focusing on Consolidating Existing Relationship towards Effective Inter-Agency Collaboration in Addressing Multi-dimensional Security Threats in Nigeria.

Army Chiefs at the event note that,the volatile and ambiguous security environment requires operational leadership that understands the changing dynamics.

