Diplomacy

PBAT Hosts Diplomatic Corps

April 6, 2024
The President who is also chairman of the ECOWAS authority of heads of states and government Bola made the corps when he hosted members of the diplomatic corps in Nigeria, to an iftar at the state house.

Countries of the world are working toward sustainable development. And president Tinubu says this can only be achieved by ensuring peace and stability as a matter of priority.

The President expressed Nigeria’s appreciation to the diplomatic corps members with presidential handshake.

The President was earlier at the closing of this year’s tafsir at the state house mosque, where he enjoined muslim to carry on the teaching of the fasting period even after the month of Ramadan.

April 6, 2024
