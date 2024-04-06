Gov Namadi Suspends Commerce Commissioner, Aminu Kanta.

Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar Namadi has suspended Alhaji Aminu Kanta, state Commissoner Ministry of Commerce and member of the State Executive Council pending the Investigation into the conduct of Ramadan Iftar feeding programme in Babura Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government Malam Bala Ibrahim.

The statement said the move is part of the government’s commitment to ensure financial accountability and prudent management of public funds.

The suspension the statement added is with immediate effect.

