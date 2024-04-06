Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Gov Namadi Suspends Commerce Commissioner, Aminu Kanta.

April 6, 2024
Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar  Namadi has suspended Alhaji Aminu Kanta, state Commissoner Ministry of Commerce and member of the State Executive Council pending the Investigation into the conduct of Ramadan Iftar feeding programme in Babura Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement  signed by the Secretary to the State Government Malam Bala Ibrahim.

The statement said the move is part of the government’s commitment to ensure financial accountability and prudent management of public funds.

The suspension  the statement added is with immediate effect.

