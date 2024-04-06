FG Unveils Plans To Launch New National Identity Card With Payment And Social Service Capabilities

The Federal Government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS), has launched an innovative identity solution with payment functionality for all types of social and financial services to be powered by AfriGO, a National domestic card scheme.

The National ID card, layered with verifiable National Identity features, is backed by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates NIMC to enrol and issue a General Multipurpose card (GMPC) to Nigerians and legal residents.

A statement by Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC, indicates that this card will address the demand for physical identification enabling cardholders prove their identity, access government and private social services, facilitate financial inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation-building.

The statement adds that only registered citizens and legal residents with the National Identification Number (NIN) will be eligible to request the card, which will be produced according to ICAO standards.

Adegoke notes that holders will also be able to use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking same to bank accounts of their choices while enabling eligible persons, especially those excluded from social and financial services access to multiple government intervention programs.

NIMC pledges to maintain high standards of data protection, while urging Nigerians to visit its website www.nimc.gov.ng for further information.

