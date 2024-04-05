Stakeholders Advocate More Gender Response in Security Sector Legislation  

Stakeholders are advocating the review of security sector legislations to become more gender responsive for optimum results.

This came to the fore at a press briefing on enhancing gender responsive security operations organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in collaboration with the UN women in Abuja.

During the media briefing, Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, Director-General of NILDS, highlighted that the initiative aims to bolster gender-responsive reforms in the security sector and implement gender policies within target security institutions.

He expressed optimism that the project would lead to a more gender-responsive security sector in Nigeria, providing opportunities for women to thrive alongside their male counterparts in these domains.

