NYSC & JAMB to Strengthen Partnership for Credible Mobilisation Process

April 5, 2024
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has expressed appreciation to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB for its passion and commitment in the programmes of the Scheme, especially towards achieving a credible and seamless mobilization process.

Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed said this when he received the Management team from JAMB led by the Registrar, Professor Is’haq Oloyede in his office in Abuja.

The NYSC Boss said the partnership between the two organisations have come a long way and must continue to build on it to achieve their goals in the interest of national development.

On his part, Registrar of JAMB said both organisations must be proactive in their activities so as to prevent unscrupulous persons from infiltrating JAMB database and NYSC Mobilization processes.

The JAMB Registrar also noted that the Board would provide it’s list of registered candidates for NYSC so as to harmonise and fish out unqualified candidates that may fraudulently present themselves for mobilization for National Service.

