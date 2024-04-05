Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

NPF Denies Reports of Alleged Certificate Forgery by Ondo Governor

April 5, 2024
We will investigate the Source.. FPRO

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to address the recent circulation of a document purportedly containing conclusions of an investigation into allegations against the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The document alleges fraudulent misrepresentation, certificate forgery, examination malpractice, and perjury against the governor.

We wish to clarify that the said document did not originate from the Nigeria Police Force. The alleged signatory, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, does not have the authority to release such a report on behalf of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) or any other such Departments within the Nigeria Police Force.

The Nigeria Police Force is currently investigating the origin of the said document and the circumstances surrounding its circulation. We urge the public to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified information that could potentially tarnish the reputation of individuals or public officials.

Furthermore, we assure the public that any official communication or report regarding investigations conducted by the Nigeria Police Force will be released through appropriate channels.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FORCE HEADQUARTERS,
ABUJA

April 5, 2024
