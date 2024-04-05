NEC Committee Sets to Sumit Interim Report on Crude Oil Theft

The National Economic Council Committee on Crude Oil Theft in the Niger Delta region of the country is now set to present its preliminary findings to the Council this month

Chairman of the committee and Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma says, adequate data has been collated and processed to make informed decisions that will save the nation from further economic sabotage by unpatriotic elements

The closed door session had in attendance governors from oil producing states, ministers of finance, Budget and national planning, petroleum resources, CBN Governor, Chief of the Naval Staff.and other critical stakeholders in the industry.

This expanded meeting among other things aims at expediting action toward a timely delivery of the national assignment with recommendations that will upscale crude oil production and increase revenue that will put the nation on the trajectory of economic progress

