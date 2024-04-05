House of Representatives Express Stands on Students Loan

The House of Representatives says it would provide all legislative support to make the Students’ Loan Scheme operational within the shortest possible time.

Chairman of the House of Representatives’ committee on student loans, Gboyega Isiaka stated this while addressing national assembly correspondents on the expected commencement and modalities of the scheme.

He expressed confidence that the Tinubu administration would soon constitute the Nigerian education loan fund stipulated in the act, assuring that the student loans scheme will offer both economic and social benefits to beneficiaries when fully operational.

