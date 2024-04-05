Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
DomesticEducationNewsPolitics

House of Representatives Express Stands on Students Loan

April 5, 2024
83 Less than a minute

The House of Representatives says it would provide all legislative support to make the Students’ Loan Scheme operational within the shortest possible time.

Chairman of the House of Representatives’ committee on student loans, Gboyega Isiaka stated this while addressing national assembly correspondents on the expected commencement and modalities of the scheme.

He expressed confidence that the Tinubu administration would soon constitute the Nigerian education loan fund stipulated in the act, assuring that the student loans scheme will offer both economic and social benefits to beneficiaries when fully operational.

Related Articles

April 5, 2024
83 Less than a minute

Related Articles

FRSC Corps Marshal Reacts To Kogi State Road Crash

April 2, 2024

NMDPRA Releases Domestic Base Price of Natural Gas for Strategic Sectors

April 2, 2024

Attacks On Power Infrastructure: TCN Calls For More Vigilance

April 1, 2024

Tinubu Congratulates Oba Olusola Lamidi-osolo On Ascension To The Throne Of Olofin Of Ado-odo

April 1, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »