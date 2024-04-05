Ayodele Applauds FG for Strengthen Student loans bill

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for strengthen student loans bill with new inclusions to cover initially excluded student groups and by giving quick assent to the bill.

Olawande in a statement noted that by assenting to the Student Loans Act, President Tinubu has shown that he is not just talking about investing in the future but also committed to making it happen.

While encouraging young people to take advantage of the opportunity, the minister added that with this development, the future of Nigeria looks bright as the law is a game-changer in the nation’s educational system.

He further stated that the law will go along way to open up a world of opportunities for all Nigerian students and young people looking to pursue higher education and skills development.

The Minister said and I quote “This new law creates the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, NELFUND to support students financially so they can study without worrying about tuition and other school-related expenses.

“To every young person willing to dream and aspire, this law is your invitation to step up, get educated and contribute to the growth and development of our dear nation.

He however, pledged that the Ministry of Youth Development will work closely with NELFUND to ensure that the law is effective and that the youth of Nigeria derive maximum benefits that would aid their quest for quality education.

