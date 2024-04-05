Abbas Mourns Ex- Labour Leader Chiroma

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas expresses sadness over the death of a former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ali Chiroma.

The Speaker, in a condolence, describes late Ali Chiroma as a patriotic Nigerian who made sacrifices for the country, uniting the different labour unions under the umbrella of NLC during his tenure as president.

He expresses condolences to the government and people of Borno State over the loss, and prays for the repose of the soul of Ali Chiroma.

Share this: Facebook

X

