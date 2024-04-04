Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

President Hosts Tinubu/shettima Campaign Council

April 4, 2024
President Bola Tinubu is assuring that Nigeria is maintaining its sovereignty and getting its respect back in the comity of nations with the steady restructuring of the economy.

The President said this when he hosted members of Tinubu/Shettima campaign council to an iftar (breaking of fast), at the state house.

President Tinubu appreciated members of the APC presidential campaign Council and the independent wing for their hardwork, which ensured his victory at the poll.

He assured them that he is now committed to delivering on the mandate which they worked for, to make Nigeria a better country for the citizens and generations to come.

The appealed to Nigerians, to in their respective ways and positions, be committed toward contributing to the course of building a better country.

Vice president, Kashim Shettima encouraged the party members and all Nigerians to continue to support the president, whom he assures has genuine intention for the greatness of Nigeria.

