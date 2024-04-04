Nigerian Air Force Set To Commemorate Its 60 Years Of Existence

Plans are underway by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to mark its 60 years of existence and steadfast service in the defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity. The commemorative event with the theme, ‘Nigerian Air Force at 60: Leveraging Strategic Partnerships in Aerospace Innovations for Regional Security,’ is lined up with series of activities to commence from 14-25 May 2024. The high point of the celebration includes a 2-day International Conference and Exhibition, to be held alongside the Third Edition of the African Air Forces Forum, from 23-24 May 2024 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. Here, Chiefs of Air Staff from other countries, prominent figures in the defence, aviation and aerospace industries, as well as other stakeholders are expected to grace the occasion to foster dialogue and cooperation towards advancing aviation capabilities across the continent. The pinnacle of the Anniversary celebrations will then culminate into the Ceremonial Parade and Aerial Display to be held at the NAF Base, Kaduna, on 25 May 2024. The finale will also pay special tribute to NAF’s fallen heroes, surviving veterans, as well as its unwavering dedication to serving the nation. In addition to the main events, an array of engaging activities awaits attendees, including a riveting Research & Development competition, medical outreaches, exhilarating combat sports competition, and a flying-out parade honouring some NAF senior officers who retired recently.

It is important to state here that in efforts at ensuring the events meet international standards, while also saving cost, the NAF is collaborating with some esteemed partners and sponsors, both locally and internationally. The support of these partners and sponsors, no doubt, underscores a shared commitment to honouring NAF’s legacy and shaping a brighter future for the defence and aviation industry in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

As the NAF embarks on this landmark celebration, the nation and the global community are invited to join in commemorating 60 years of unwavering dedication, perseverance and valour in service to the Nigerian people.

Share this: Facebook

X

